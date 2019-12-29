An ugly fight broke out during the Annual General Meeting of the Delhi & District Cricket Association in the national capital. Former India cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir has demanded a permanent ban on the DDCA.

Sharing the video of the fight, Gambhir tweeted, “DDCA GOES “ALL OUT”…AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I’d urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved.”

DDCA GOES “ALL OUT”…AND DDCA IS ALL OUT FOR A SHAMEFUL DUCK. Look, how handful of crooks are making mockery of an institution. I’d urge @BCCI @SGanguly99 @JayShah to dissolve @delhi_cricket immediately. Surely, sanctions or even a life ban for those involved. pic.twitter.com/yg0Z1kfux9 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) December 29, 2019

This came after an official statement by the DDCA thanked members for attending the AGM. It, however, did not mention the brawl during the AGM. “Thank you members. The Board of Directors of the DDCA extends its sincere gratitude and thanks all its esteemed members for having attended the AGM of the Company on a chilly and cold Sunday morning and having extended their wholehearted support and backing the Board’s vision and endeavour to take the Company to greater heights. Warmest regards,” the official statement read.

DCCA joint secretary Rajan Manchanda too could be seen in the fight. The fight, according to news agency ANI, broke out during the AGM of the DDCA while members staged protests against the removal of Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed as the ombudsman.

The DCCA was recently in the news after its president Rajat Sharma stunned everyone by submitting his resignation complaining that some ‘vested interests are always actively working against the interest of cricket.’