Three-match ODI series between Australian and Indian women’s teams, scheduled for January, postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

Cricket Australia has said that the three-match Commonwealth Bank One Day International series between the Australian and Indian women’s teams originally scheduled for January 2021 had been postponed until next season. The two boards will aim at including an additional three Twenty20 Internationals in the series while deciding on the new dates.

Cricket Australia’s Interim CEO, Nick Hockley, said the Australian women’s team looked forward to playing host to India next season. Hockley said, “We are very hopeful of delivering an expanded schedule between the Australian and Indian women’s teams for next season, which would be an outstanding result for fans in both countries.”

Hockley said that Cricket Australia had originally ‘hoped to play India this summer, however, the impact of the global pandemic made it necessary to postpone until next season.’

“It will be wonderful to once again host the Indian women’s team, who were centre stage for that unforgettable ICC T20 World Cup final at the MCG in March, and to do so with an expanded schedule from what was originally planned,” Hockley added.

Indian men’s team is currently on their tour to Australia. After taking part in ODI and T20I series, the men in blue are currently locking horns with the Aussies in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After beating Australia at the MCG, Team India have leveleld the series 1-1 with two more Test matches remaining.