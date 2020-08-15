“Thanks a lot for ur love and support”: Mahendra Singh Dhoni announces retirement

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced his retirement. The charismatic cricketer made the announcement on Instagram.

He wrote, “Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired.”

Reacting to his retirement, Union Minister Smriti Irani wrote, “hank you for the magic.” His IPL team Chennai Super Kings wrote, “Never Retire Thala.” His former teammate R Ashwin tweeted, “The legend retires in his own style as always, @msdhoni bhai you have given it all for the country. The champions trophy triumph, 2011 World Cup and the glorious @ChennaiIPL triumphs will always be etched in my memory. Good luck for all your future endeavours. #MSDhoni.”

Former England captain Michael Vaughan wrote, “The 2011 World Cup win was @sachin_rt farewell but masterminded by MS Dhoni … What an incredible international career … You could argue the greatest ever white ball captain & finisher … Cheers for all the memories MS.”

Arguably the most successful Indian skipper, Dhoni led India to win the first edition of the T20 World Cup ebfore winning the World Cup in the 50-over format in 2011.

Dhoni scored 10,773 runs in 350 ODI with 10 centuries and 73 fifties. He made 4,876 runs in 90 Test matches, scoring two centuries and 33 half-centuries.