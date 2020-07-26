Stuart Broad set to become second England bowler to claim 500 Test wickets as West Indies stare at defeat in decider Test

Stuart Broad is set to become the second England bowler to scalp 500 Test wickets as he wreaked havoc against West Indies in the second innings of the third and the decider match. Broad, who was unceremoniously dropped from the first Test against West Indies, picked up six wickets in the first innings.

Earlier today, West Indies were bowled out for 197 as England took a sizeable lead of 172 in the first innings. Broad was the tormentor-in-chief as he finished an impressive spell of 6-31. James Anderson took two wickets while Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer shared one wicket apiece.

England declared their second innings for 226-2, setting a target of 399 for the tourists. As expected, Broad was once again on target from the word go as he picked up the first two wickets when the West Indies’ total was just six. He’s now taken 499 Test wickets in 140 matches. The 34-year-old English all-rounder needs just one more wicket to achieve a new milestone in his career.

Broad was livid when the ECB selectors dropped him from the first Test match against West Indies.

Broad will become the only second English bowler after James Anderson to complete a 500-wicket mark. England are the only team that will have two fast bowlers with more than 500 Test wickets to their credit.

James Anderson is short of just 11 wickets to complete 600 wickets in his Test career. He will also become the only fast bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim 600 wickets.