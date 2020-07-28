Stuart Broad creates history, becomes second England fast bowler to claim 500 Test wickets

Stuart Broad on Tuesday became the second England fast bowler to scalp 500 Test wickets. He achieved the feat on the last day of the third Test match against West Indies. It took Broad 140 Test matches to claim 500 wickets. Only six bowlers in history have taken 500 wickets.

England are the only team in the world to have two fast bowlers with more than 500 Test wickets to their credit.

As for James Anderson, he is short of just 11 wickets to complete 600 wickets in his Test career. He will also become the only fast bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim 600 wickets.

West Indies were bowled out for 197 as England took a sizeable lead of 172 in the first innings. Broad was the tormentor-in-chief as he finished an impressive spell of 6-31. James Anderson took two wickets while Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer shared one wicket apiece.

England declared their second innings for 226-2, setting a target of 399 for the tourists. As expected, Broad was once again on target from the word go as he picked up the first two wickets when the West Indies’ total was just six. He’s now taken 499 Test wickets in 140 matches. The 34-year-old English all-rounder needs just one more wicket to achieve a new milestone in his career.

Broad was livid when the ECB selectors dropped him from the first Test match against West Indies.