Spectacular batting collapse by Sunrisers Hyderabad gifts win to Royal Challengers Bangalore; Jonny Bairstow’s heroic effort comes to naught

A spectacular batting collapse by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the third IPL match of the competition gave an easy win to Royal Challengers Bangalore, who won by 10 runs. Heroic efforts by Jonny Bairstow came to naught.

Jonny Bairstow was in devastating form as he scored 61 in just 43 balls with his knock including six fours and two sixes. He was clean bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal when the Sunrisers Hyderabad’s total was 121-2. His departure brought a mini-collapse for the SRH as Chahal sent Vijay Shankar with the second consecutive delivery. Chahal was unlucky to not complete his hat-trick even he emerged as the best bowler for the RCB with a figure of 3-18.

Earlier batting first, Royal Challengers Bangalore made 163-5 in their quota of 20 overs. Skipper Virat Kohli failed to shine with the bat as he was out for just 14. AB de Villiers made 51 but the team’s top-scorer was the debutant Devdutt Padikkal, who made 56.

Bad fortune continued to hit Sunrisers as two of their batsmen namely Rashid Khan and Abhishek Sharma were involved in a nasty collision while trying to steal second run in the 17th over. This led to Sharma being run out at a crucial stage of the game. This soon turned into a monster collapse David Warner’s team 121-3 to 143-9 within a span of 18 deliveries. They were eventually bowled out for 153 in 19.4 overs.