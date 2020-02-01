Sofia Kenin is new Australian Open champion, beats Spain’s Garbine Muguruza of Spain

America’s Sofia Kenin on Saturday defeated Spain’s Garbine Muguruza to win the Australian Open’s women’s singles title. She beat the Spaniard 4-6, 6-2, 6-2.

The match was evenly tied after two sets but Muguruza, who’s been impressive all through the tournament despite being unseeded, lost her steam and simply could not recover after squandering the fifth game when she had three break points. Despite being three break points down, Kenin went on to win five straight points to win the game.

The Spaniard, being coached by former Wimbledon Open champion Conchita Martínez, lost the game on her serve before losing the set and the match.

Kenin had defeated top-seed Australian Ashleigh Barty in straight sets 7-6 (8-6), 7-5.

Kenin had won three singles titles and two doubles titles on the WTA Tour, all five of which came in 2019.