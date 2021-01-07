India’s newest bowling sensation Mohammed Siraj on Thursday broke down in tears while singing India’s national anthem moments before the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar trophy started. The video of Siraj wiping his tears while singing the national anthem has gone viral on social media platforms.

Siraj, who lost his father while he was with the Indian team in Australia, made a dream debut against Australia last month when he scalped five wickets in the second Test match. India had gone on to win the match by eight wickets, levelling the series 1-1.

In the viral video, Siraj is seen wiping his tears as India’s national anthem ended ahead of the third Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Jasprit Bumrah was seen consoling him after finding the 26-year-old bowler from Hyderabad in tears.

Australia won the toss and chose to bat. The hosts were 21-1 when the rain stopped the play. Once again, Siraj was the tormentor as he dismissed David Warner with the new ball.

Siraj had thanked Bumrah for ‘tips’ during his debut Test stating that having a senior like him around gave him ‘plenty of confidence to juniors like us.’ “He kept asking me to focus on every ball. He told me to not bowl a single easy ball. He said that I was doing well and asked me to be patient. It felt good to talk to him,” Siraj had said.

Commenting on Siraj’s performance in his debut Test, Team India’s stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane had said, “Siraj bowled with a lot of discipline. Sometimes as debutants, you can get carried away. Guys who play first-class cricket for four-five years know what to do, it makes a captain’s job easier.”

Siraj lost his father, Mohammed Ghouse, while he was with Team India in Australia. The young bowler was unable to attend his father’s funeral due to his commitment with the national team. He was seen dedicating his impressive performance to his Dad by pointing towards the sky. His teammates too had joined him in replicating the same gesture.