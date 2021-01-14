Sir Andy Murray has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of this year’s Australian Open, Britain’s Sky News reported.

Another report by Mirror said that the former world No.1 Scottish player was in good health and isolating at his Surrey home.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was expected to fly to Australia on a chartered flight this week to quarantine himself in time to take part in the Australian Open.

According to the BBC, Murray, a five-time runner-up in Melbourne, remains hopeful he will be allowed to travel at a later date and compete as planned.

This year’s Australian Open is scheduled to start from 8 february.