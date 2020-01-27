Priyanka Chopra pays moving tribute after NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash with 13-year-old daughter

Actress Priyanka Chopra has paid a moving tribute after NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna. The father-daughter duo were among nine people killed in a helicopter crash in the city of Calabasas, California.

Reacting to Bryant’s tragic death, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “Kobe Bryant was my first real introduction to the NBA. I was 13 living in Queens NYC, the same age as his sweet little girl, Gianna. He ignited my love for the sport, competition, and striving for excellence. He inspired an entire generation. His legacy is so much bigger than basketball. This heartbreaking accident also took the life of his young daughter, Gianna.

“I’m shook (sic) and so saddened. My heart goes out to Vanessa, Natalia, Bianka, and Capri Bryant. You are in my thoughts. Also sending my condolences to the loved ones of the other family and pilot in the accident. Being at tonight’s Grammys ceremony in his home at the Staples Center is going to be surreal.”

41-year-old Bryant was travelling with his private helicopter when it came down and burst into flames. Earlier reports said that there were five people on board. Bryant, who won NBA titles five times with Los Angeles Lakers, was widely considered to be one of the all-time greatest in the game.

Bryant’s last tweet was to congratulate LeBron James, who surpassed his record to be on the list of all-time scorers in the history of the NBA. He had tweeted, “Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames . Much respect my brother.”

Continuing to move the game forward @KingJames. Much respect my brother 💪🏾 #33644 — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 26, 2020

James replaced Bryant to occupy the third spot in the Hall of Fame after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone. Hearing about Bryant’s tragic death, James reportedly broke down and was seen grieving in public.

Bryant’s wife Vanessa is not believed to have been involved in the crash, neither are their three other daughters Natalia and Bianca and Capri, who was born last June.