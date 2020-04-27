The Pakistan Cricket Board on Monday handed Umar Akmal a three-year ban from all cricket after the cricketer was charged with two breaches of Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code in two unrelated incidents on 17 March.

Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan, in a short order on Monday, announced the ban for Umar. The hearing was held at the National Cricket Academy, where Umar Akmal decided to represent himself, while the PCB was represented by Taffazul Rizvi.

The PCB had referred the matter to Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee on 9 April determining that the batsman had not requested for a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal.

PCB Director, Anti-Corruption and Security, Lt Col Asif Mahmood, said, “The PCB doesn’t take any pleasure in seeing a promising international cricketer being declared ineligible for three years on corruption charges, but this is once again a timely reminder to all who think they can get away by breaching the anti-corruption code.”

He added, “The anti-corruption unit regularly holds education seminars and refresher courses at all levels to remind all professional cricketers of their obligations and responsibilities. And even then if some cricketers decide to take the Code in their hands, then this is how things will pan out. I request all professional cricketers to stay away from the menace of corruption and immediately inform relevant authorities as soon as they are approached. This is in their as well as their teams’ and country’s best interest.”

Umar, whose brother Kamran Akmal also represented Pakistan for many years in all forms of cricket, has not reacted to the ban yet.

Article 2.4.4 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads as ‘failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code.’

Article 4.8.1 of the PCB Anti-Corruption Code reads as ‘in such circumstances, a hearing before the Anti-Corruption Tribunal shall not be required. Instead, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel (sitting alone) shall issue a public decision confirming the offence(s) under this Anti-Corruption Code specified in the Notice of Charge and the imposition of an applicable sanction within the range specified in the Notice of Charge. Before issuing that public decision, the Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel will provide written notice of that decision to the National Cricket Federation to which the Participant is affiliated, the PCB Vigilance and Security Department and the ICC.’

According to Article 6.2, the range of permissible period of ineligibility for those charged and found guilty under Article 2.4.4 is a minimum of six (6) months and a maximum of a lifetime.