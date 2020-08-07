Pakistan’s batting collapse in 2nd innings raises hopes for England victory in Manchester Test

An unexpected batting collapse by Pakistan in their second innings has brightened the prospects for an English victory in the Manchester Test. This was after Pakistan were reduced to 138-8 in their second innings despite having taken a sizeable lead of 107 runs in their first innings.

Notably, even the heroes of Pakistan’s first innings including Babar Azam and Shaan Masood failed to shine with the bat. Masood had made 156 in the first innings, while Azam had contributed with 69 runs. Shadab Khan had made 45 runs. All three failed to impress their fans on the third day of the first Test match against England.

Ben Stokes, Stuart Broad and Chris Woakes shared two wickets apiece, while Dom Bess picked up one wicket.

For Pakistan, Asad Shafiq was the top scorer with 29 runs on Friday. The rest of the batsmen simply failed to deliver with only five players barely crossing the double-digit mark.

Earlier, thanks to Pakistani attack that England were bowled out for just 219 runs with Ollie Pope being the only English player making a fifty. He got out after making 62.

Pope told BBC, “The bowling went as well as it could. We bowled nicely and backed up with the field. The wicket has offered a little bit for both seam and spin.

“It’s not your typical English wicket. It spun from the get-go and bounced a little bit as well. We’re going to have to find ways to cope with that.

“Pakistan bowlers have a little bit of everything; Abass’ skills, the pace of Naseem and Shaheen. With any new series, once you get used to their style and bowling things will get easier.”

The series is being played behind closed doors to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Scores in brief

First Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day three of five)

Pakistan 326 & 137-8: Shafiq 29, Stokes 2-11, Woakes 2-11

England 219: Pope 62, Buttler 38, Yasir 4-66