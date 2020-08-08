Pakistan lose first Test against England by 3 wickets despite 107-lead in first innings; Buttler, Woakes shine with bat

England on Saturday defeated Pakistan by three wickets in the first Test match of the series, played at Emirates Old Trafford. Two stars for England on Saturday were Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler, who helped their side chase 277 without much trouble.

The highest chase at this ground was 294-4 by England against New Zealand in 2008. England had a minor scare on the fourth day as they lost five big wickets when the team’s total was just 117. Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Ollie Pope had all departed with the responsibility to steer England to a win against Pakistan was left to Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes.

They took the responsibility head-on and added 139 runs for the sixth wicket with both Woakes and Buttler scoring magnificent half-centuries. Buttler out for 75 off the bowling of Yasir Shah, who claimed his third wicket for the innings.

Earlier, Pakistan were bowled out for 169. Their defeat in the first Test match assumes significance in light of their first innings lead of 107. Losing the Test match despite securing a sizeable lead of 107 in the first innings will force the Pakistani team management to reflect on their side’s performance.

England currently lead the series 1-0.

Scores in brief

First Test, Emirates Old Trafford (day three of five)

Pakistan 326 & 169: Shafiq 29, Broad 3-37, Woakes 2-11

England 219 & 278-7: Woakes 84 not out Buttler 75, Yasir 4-99