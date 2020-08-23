England on Sunday forced Pakistan to follow on after the visitors were bowled out for 273 with Pakistani skipper Azhar Ali remaining not out at 141. Pakistan’s tormentor-in-chief was James Anderson, who finished with 5-56 as he took the 29th five-wicket haul of his Test career. He now needs just two wickets to become the first fast bowler in the history of Test cricket to claim 600 wickets.

Responding to England’s first innings total of 583-8 declared, Pakistani batsmen did not look comfortable in dealing with the pace attack of English bowlers, particularly Anderson. Aside from Azhar, only Mohammad Rizwan was able to score a fifty. Only three other batsmen could reach the double-digit mark.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan was full of praise for the Pakistani skipper for his defiant knock. He told BBC, “Pakistan, when they lost the early wicket this morning, many of us thought they would fall in a heap, but then Azhar Ali came out.

“He played some glorious shots, and in Mohammad Rizwan they have found a fighter, a character. That partnership was special.”

Vaughan said that he hoped ‘James Anderson can grab a couple tomorrow and go home with some positivity of thought in his mind.’

Pakistan will resume their second innings on Monday. With two more days of play left, the visitors will need to score 310 runs to avoid an innings defeat. England currently lead the series 1-0.

Scores in brief

Third Test, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day three of five)

England 583-8 dec (154.4 overs): Crawley 267, Buttler 152

Pakistan 273 all out (93 overs): Azhar 141*, Anderson 5-56