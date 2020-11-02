Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu sends shockwaves with ‘I Retire’ post; but there’s catch

Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu has sent shockwaves with her ‘I Retire’ announcement adding that the ‘Denmark Open was the final straw.’ However, if you felt that she had said goodbye to badminton at the age of 25, you are mistaken as she clarified in the post.

Starting her post, Sindhu wrote, “I’ve been thinking about coming clean with my feelings for a while now. I admit I have been struggling to deal with it. It just fees so wrong, you know. That’s why I’m writing today to tell you that I’m done. It’s understandable if you’re shocked or confused but by the time you finish reading this you would have learnt my point of view, and hopefully, will support it too.”

It was still not clear until the end of the first paragraph of her post that she had not retired from the sport that earned her global fame. Later in her post, Sindhu wrote that she was, in fact, retiring from the fear of living with coronavirus.

She wrote, “This pandemic has been an eye-open for me. I could train hard to fight the toughest of opponents, tooth and nail, right till the final shot of the game. I have done it before, I can do it again. But how do I defeat this invisible virus that has the entire world in a fix? It has been months at home and we still question ourselves every time we step out. Internalizing all this and reading about so many heart-breaking stories online has got me to question a lot about myself and this world we live in. Not being able to represnt India in the Denmark Open was the last straw.”

She added, “This current state of unrest. I retire from this negativity, the constant fear, uncertainty. I choose to retire from a complete lack of control of the unknown. More importantly, I choose to retire from substandard hygiene standards and our lackadaisical attitude towards the virus.”

Her post sent shockwaves with many mistaking her post as her announcement to quit badminton. Others highlighted the importance of reading the full post before deciding on headlines since many publications had flashed the news of her retirement from the sport.

Sindhu had won a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.