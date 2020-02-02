Novak Djokovic defeats Dominic Thiem in five sets to win 8th Australian Open title, his 17th Grand Slam

Novak Djokovic on Sunday defeated Austrian Dominic Thiem in a thrilling five-set Australian Open Men’s singles final to win his 17th Grand Slam trophy. He defeated Thiem 6-4 4-6 2-6 6-3 6-4. This is his eighth Australian Open title.

Thiem, who had stunned the top seed Rafael Nadal in the quarter-final, was chasing his first-ever Grand Slam glory.

With today’s victory, Djokovic has moved closer to equal Nadal’s 19 Grand Slam titles and Roger Federer’s 20 men’s singles titles. These three legendary players have won the past 13 Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic will also replace Nadal as the World Number One player when the new rankings are released on Monday.