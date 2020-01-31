New Zealand choke again, lose another Super Over encounter to India

New Zealand on Friday choked one again after they lost their another encounter to India in Super Over. This was after New Zealand and India were tied for 165 at the end of their quota of 20 overs.

New Zealand made 13 runs in the Super Over. In Response, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul of India chase the target without much trouble as they surpassed the total in just five balls. The hosts currently trail the five-match series 0-3. India have already won the series after winning the first three matches decisively.

Earlier, batting first, India had scored 165-8 in their quota of 20 overs. Shivam Dube was the highest scorer with 50 runs.

New Zealand almost chased the total as their opening batsman Colin Munro played another entertaining innings before getting out for 64. Tim Seifert, who came to bat at number three, was run out for 57. The hosts needed to score seven runs in six balls with seven wickets remaining. But they lost four wickets in the last over and added only six runs, leading the score to be tied.

New Zealand have lost all Super Over encounters since losing the World Cup final to England last year.

The fifth and the final match of the series will be played on Sunday at Bay Oval in Tauranga.