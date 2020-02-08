New Zealand beat India in 2nd ODI by 22 runs, lead series 2-0

New Zealand defeated India in the second One Day International of the series by 22 runs, taking a 2-0 lead in the series.

Batting first, the hosts made 273/8 with Martin Guptill scoring 79 and Ross Taylor remaining not out at 73. Henry Nicholls scored 41. Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur took three and two wickets respectively for India.

In response, India were all out for 251 in just 48-3 overs. Ravindra Jadeja and Shreyas Iyer made 55 and 52 respectively. Indian bowler Navdeep Saini played an impressive knock of 45 lower down the order.

Kyle Jamieson, who made 25 and took two wickets, was adjudged Man Of The Match.

Reacting to his side win, Kiwi captain Tom Latham said, “Obviously, a great victory today. Last game the batters won the game, today the bowlers did the job. I think that total was okay, it was a funny wicket. We managed to take wickets up front and the bowlers kept taking wickets. We’ve had some close games with India, delighted to get the win. It was just about juggling, Tim was struggling with illness as well. That epitomises the team. Kyle on debut was fantastic. Delighted for him. It’ll be great to win 3-nil from here. Fingers crossed, and hopefully, we keep learning.”

Indian skipper Virat Kohli said, “Two pretty good games, great for the fans. Particularly impressed how we finished the game. First half we let things slip away. I think Saini and Jadeja showed great character, as I said one-day cricket in this calendar year is not as relevant like T20Is and Tests. A game where we could have taken chances and capitalised. We could definitely consider changes, we have nothing to lose now. No messages were sent to Jadeja or Saini. We didn’t know Saini can be as good with the bat. We want guys to figure out situations themselves.”

In the first match played on 5 February, New Zealand had beaten India by four wickets. The third match of the series will be played on 11 February.