“Need prayers”: Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi tests positive for COVID-19

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi has tested positive for COVID-19. The former all-rounder took to Twitter requesting his fans to pray for his recovery.



Afridi wrote, “I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah.”

I’ve been feeling unwell since Thursday; my body had been aching badly. I’ve been tested and unfortunately I’m covid positive. Need prayers for a speedy recovery, InshaAllah #COVID19 #pandemic #hopenotout #staysafe #stayhome — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 13, 2020

Afridi has been seen helping the poor with his philanthropic works during the COVID-19 pandemic. He had earned plaudits for visiting a Hindu temple with relief materials in Pakistan. Even former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh had urged their fans to support his initiative with financial assistance. Angry Hindutva fanatics had trended hashtag #ShameOnYuviBhajji on Twitter. Faced with a sustained attack, Yuvraj had to issue a public statement reiterating his loyalty to India.

Both Yuvraj and Harbhajan had later vowed to never associate themselves with Afridi after the former Pakistani skipper made objectionable comments on the thorny issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

Afridi represented Pakistan in 398 One Day Internationals and made 8,064 runs with six centuries and 39 fifties. He also claimed 395 wickets in the 50-over format. In Tests, Afridi scored 1,718 runs in 27 matches including five centuries and eight fifties. He took 48 wickets in the longer version of the game. In his 22-year-old long cricketing career, Afridi also claimed 98 wickets in 99 T20 matches and made 1,416 runs with four fifties.