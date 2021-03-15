“Mumbai Indians were too good for England”: Michael Vaughan hurls more taunts on Indian cricket team using reference to Mukesh Ambani-owned IPL team

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has hurled more taunts on the Indian cricket team after Virat Kohli’s side defeated England in the second T20 International match in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Vaughan said that it wasn’t the Indian cricket team but Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai Indians that defeated England on Sunday night.



Vaughan wrote, “The @mipaltan were too good for England today … #INDvENGt20.” This was in reference to debutant Ishan Kishan playing an important knock of 56 in the match. Kishan was later adjudged Man Of The Match.

Impressed by Kishan’s innings, Virat Kohli said, “Special mention to Ishan. I tried to do what I can but he just took the game away from the opposition. Quality innings on debut. When you play in the IPL with such dominance like he has, against quality bowlers. We’ve seen him hit international fast bowlers for big sixes. He knew he was hitting the ball well but he was calculated, not reckless.”

Reacting to Kishan’s knock, Vaughan had tweeted, “Told you all the @mipaltan were better than India … What a debut @ishankishan51!! #INDvsENG

Another Mumbai Indians player making his debut on Sunday night was Suryakumar Yadav. This prompted Vaughan to write, “I see @BCCI have taken the advice & got more @mipaltan players involved … Very smart move … #INDvsENG.”

I see @BCCI have taken the advice & got more @mipaltan players involved … Very smart move … #INDvsENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 14, 2021

Last week, taking a jibe at India’s batting collapse in the first T20 International, Vaughan had said, “The @mipaltan (Mumbai Indians) are a better T20 team than @BCCI!!! #JustSaying #INDvENG.”

This had prompted former India opener Wasim Jaffer to remind Vaughan England had at least four cricketers, who could be declared overseas players. “Not all teams are lucky enough to play four overseas players Michael #INDvENG,” Jaffer had wteeted to refer to the foreign origins of Archer and Jason Roy, who sealed England’s victory on Friday night with their impressive bowling and batting performances respectively.