Morgan’s 27-ball fifty guides England to secure 5-wicket win over Pakistan in second T20I

England skipper Eoin Morgan hit a brilliant 27-ball fifty to guide his team to register a five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the second T20 International match of the series. Morgan was eventually out for 66 off 33 balls, but his knock ensured that England had no trouble in chasing the target of 196.

England were cruising to a comfortable win with 66-0 until they lost two batsmen namely Jonny Bairstow and Tom Banton in quick succession, making the team’s total to 66-2. However, Dawid Malan and Morgan added 102 runs for the third wicket until the latter was out for 66. Bairstow made 44 in 24 balls, while Banton took 16 balls to score 20 runs. Malan remained unbeaten at 54. He took 34 balls to complete his fifty.

Shadab Khan was the most successful bowler for Pakistan with 3-34.

Earlier, batting first, Pakistan made 195-4 in their quota of 20 overs. Mohammad Hafeez was the top-scorer with 69 runs in 36 deliveries while Babar Azam was out for 56 after facing 44 balls.

Adil Rashid was the pick of bowlers for England as he finished with the spell of 2-32.

England lead the three-match series 1-0 as the first T20 match was washed off due to rain.