Mayank Agarwal’s extraordinary batting display ends in heartache as Kings XI Punjab lose to Delhi Capitals in Super Over

Mayank Agarwal’s extraordinary batting display on Sunday saw Kings XI Punjab almost securing a thrilling win against Delhi Capitals in the second match of the IPL 2020. But his departure in the last over led to the match ending in a tie. The team from Punjab lost to Delhi Capitals in the Super Over. Agarwal’s knock of 89 runs in 58 balls included seven boundaries and four sixes.

Earlier, batting first, Delhi Capitals made 157-8 in their quota of 20 overs. This was a decent recovery after they were reduced to 13-3 in the first four overs. Marcus Stoinis played a key role in building the Delhi Capitals’ innings. The Australian player’s knock of 53 off 21 balls included seven fours and three huge sixes. Shreyas Iyer too made a quickfire 39 in 32 balls with his knock including three sixes. Rishabh Pant made 31.

Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowlers for Kings XI Punjab as he finished with 3-15 in four overs. Sheldon Cottrell picked up two wickets while Ravi Bishnoi took the lone wicket of Rishabh Pant.

In reply, Kings XI Punjab’s start was electric as they put up 30 runs within the first five overs. However, they failed to capitalise on a decent start and lost four quick wickets by adding just five runs. They were later reduced to 55-5 in the 10th over after Sarfaraz Khan was dimissed by Axar Patel for 12. Mayank Agarwal made valiant attempts to rebuild Punjab’s innings with the help of Krishnappa Gowtham but the latter departed after scoring just 21.

However, this did not stop Agarwal from going for big shots as he brought his well-deserved fifty by a huge six in the 18th over. He followed it up with another huge six a ball later in the same over. He got out for 89 in the penultimate ball of the match.

However, two wickets in the last two balls of the match by Stoinis led the match to end in a tie, forcing the Super Over to come into play. Punjab lost both their wickets in two successive balls when the team’s total was just two. Delhi needed to score just three runs to win the match and they achieved the target without much trouble.

Skipper KL Rahul said that Agarwal was unbelievable and his efforts were ‘magical.’

Delhi were unlucky to lose Ravichandran Ashwin through injury after he had bowled only one over. He conceded two runs in his first over and picked up the wickets of Karun Nair and Nicholas Pooran.

In the opening encounter of the IPL 2020, Chennai Super Kings had defeated Mumbai Indians by five wickets in Abu Dhabi.