Mathew Wade’s 53-ball 80 guides Australia to win against India in final T20 International, lose series 1-2

Mathew Wade played a 53-ball 80 runs knock to guide Australia to a 12-run win against India in the final T20 International. The hosts lost the series 1-2.

Batting first, Australia put up a total of 186-5 in 20 overs with wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade playing a fine knock of 80 runs that he took 53 balls to score. Glenn Maxwell was once again impressive with the bat as he made 36-ball 54 runs.

Washington Sundar picked up two wickets, while T Natarajan and Shardul Thakur shared one wicket each.

India’s run-chase was disastrous as they lost KL Rahul in the first over when the team’s total was zero. Shikhar Dhawan was out for 28, but skipper Virat Kohli was in devastating form as he began to hit Aussie bowlers all around the stadium. However, he failed to get support from other batsmen, not even Hardik Pandya, who got out for 20. Sanju Samson and Shreyas Iyer made 10 and 0 respectively. Kohli was eventually out for 85 in 60 balls.

India were restricted to 174-7 after 20 overs. Mitchell Swepson picked up three wickets for Australia by conceding just 23 runs in four overs.

Speaking on the series win, Kohli said, “In T20 cricket, you have to take your chances. I thought when Hardik got going we could pull this one off and eventually we found out we had a bit too much to do in the end. I think the middle overs while we were batting was the phase that cost. If we had one partnership of 25-30 that means Hardik comes in when we need less than 60, not 80 plus. This series win is a nice little asterisk for us finishing the limited overs leg of 2020 on a high. I honestly feel that the crowd was a factor as well. It’s great we can play in front of crowds in Australia. That gives you another dimension of motivation when you’re in a tough situation. Our fans pulled us through a couple of times and Australia has got great support too.”

His Australian counterpart Aaron finch said, “Very good to be back and good to be on the right side of the result. Over the three games it was a great series we were just on the wrong end on the first two. It’s the first time we’ve had two legspinners and that shows a lot of character from two guys to bowl to a really short boundary here. It shows a lot of courage, they backed their skills really well. I’m proud of them.”

Mitchell Swepson was declared Man Of The Match, while Hardik Pandya won the Man Of The Series award.