Everton-Manchester City match in Premier League postponed due to COVID-19 scare

The Premier League match between Everton and Manchester City, scheduled to be held on Monday night, has been postponed due to COVID-19 scare. A statement by Manchester City said that ‘after the latest round of Covid-19 testing, the club returned a number of positive cases, in addition to the four already reported on Christmas Day.’

“With the security of the bubble compromised, there posed a risk that the virus could spread further amongst the squad, the staff and potentially beyond. Based on strong medical advice the Premier League, in consultation with both clubs, have decided to postpone the fixture,” the statement read.

According to the club, all positive cases involving players and staff will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and UK Government protocol on quarantine.

A statement by Everton Football Club read, “Following a Premier League Board Meeting this afternoon, #EFC has been informed that tonight’s fixture against @ManCity has been postponed on medical grounds due to an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the Manchester City squad.”

Manchester City is currently placed sixth in the points table, while Everton has occupied third place. Meanwhile, Chelsea’s match against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge will go ahead as scheduled.