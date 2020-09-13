Naomi Osaka on Sunday recovered from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka in three sets 1-6 6-3 6-3 to win her second US Open title. The victory against Azarenka gave her third career Grand Slam.

22-year-old fourth-seed Japanese had lost the first set comprehensively 1-6, but she stunned everyone by winning the second set 6-3 before wrapping up the decider set, also 6-3.

The last time that she won the US Open trophy was two years ago, when she defeated Serena Williams.

