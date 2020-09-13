LIVE UPDATES: Naomi Osaka recovers from set defeat to beat Victoria Azarenka to win second US Open title

By
JKR Staff
-
0

Naomi Osaka on Sunday recovered from a set down to beat Victoria Azarenka in three sets 1-6 6-3 6-3 to win her second US Open title. The victory against Azarenka gave her third career Grand Slam.

22-year-old fourth-seed Japanese had lost the first set comprehensively 1-6, but she stunned everyone by winning the second set 6-3 before wrapping up the decider set, also 6-3.

The last time that she won the US Open trophy was two years ago, when she defeated Serena Williams.

LIVE UPDATES on today’s big stories will appear below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here