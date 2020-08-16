LIVE UPDATES: Jharkhand Chief Minister urges BCCI to organise farewell match for MS Dhoni in Ranchi

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has urged the Indian cricket board to organise a farewell match for Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who LIVE from the international cricket on Saturday. Soren said that the BCCI must give a respectable send-off to Dhoni by holding a farewell match in his hometown Ranchi.

Soren tweeted, “The entire world will be a witness. I wish to appeal to BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to hold a farewell match for MS Dhoni; Jharkhand would like to host it.”

In another tweet, Soren wrote, “We will not be able to see everyone’s favourite Jharkhand-born cricketer in the Blue jersey. But the heart of the countrymen is not full yet.”

हम सबके चहेते झारखण्ड का लाल माही को नीली जर्सी पहने अब नहीं देख पायेंगे। लेकिन देशवासियों का दिल अभी भरा नहीं। मैं मानता हूँ। हमारे माही का एक फ़ेयरवेल मैच रांची में हो जिसका गवाह पूरा विश्व बने। @BCCI से अपील करना चाहूँगा। माही का फेयरवेल मैच कराया जाये। मेजबानी झारखण्ड करेगा। — Office of Chief Minister, Jharkhand (@JharkhandCMO) August 15, 2020

Dhoni stunned his fans on Saturday night by announcing his retirement from international cricket. He was never picked to play for India after the team’s exit from the World Cup, held in England in 2019.

Arguably the most successful Indian skipper, Dhoni led India to win the first edition of the T20 World Cup ebfore winning the World Cup in the 50-over format in 2011.

Dhoni scored 10,773 runs in 350 ODI with 10 centuries and 73 fifties. He made 4,876 runs in 90 Test matches, scoring two centuries and 33 half-centuries.

