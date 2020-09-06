Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali guide England to easy win against Australia in 2nd T20

England on Sunday defeated Australia in the second T20 International match by six wickets, giving the hosts a 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The star of the match was Jos Buttler, who remained unbeaten at 77. His knock off 54 balls included eight fours and two huge sixes. England’s victory was secured by Buttler’s huge six, hit off Adam Zampa’s bowling.

England needed 18 runs in the last two overs with Buttler and out-of-form Moeen Ali batting. However, Ali hit Zampa for a huge six followed by a four in the two consecutive deliveries. The English all-rounder then stole a single to give Buttler the strike. Buttler appeared to be in a hurry as he hit Zampa for a six.

England achieved the target with seven balls to spare. They’ve now taken an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the series.

Dawid Malan was another star of today’s match for England with his knock of 44 including seven boundaries.

Earlier, batting first, Australia had made 157-7 in their quota of 20 overs. Skipper Aaron Finch was the top-scorer with 40 runs. Marcus Stoinis made 35, while Glen Maxwell contributed with 26.

Reacting to England’s victory, former English captain Maichael Vaudhan told BBC, “This England side are ruthless, they just know how to win games of cricket.”

Finch said, “I thought we got to a score we could defend. We needed a few things to go right. Jos is a world-class player and if you don’t get the guy who is opening out, you won’t win the game.

“No matter what format or wherever the world, he’s a great player. He’s got great game smarts. He’s someone we have to watch and get out. We’re still confident.”

The final match of the series will be played on Tuesday.

Scores in brief:

Australia 157-7 (20 overs): Finch 40 (33), Stoinis 35 (26); Jordan 2-40, Wood 1-25, Rashid 1-25

England 158-4 (18.5 overs): Buttler 77 (54), Malan 42 (32)

England win by six wickets