Jonny Bairstow’s record-equalling knock ensures England’s victory against Ireland in 2nd ODI, hosts win three-match series

Jonny Bairstow’s record-equalling knock on Saturday ensured England’s victory against Ireland in the second One Day International match by four wickets. Today’s victory meant that England have now taken an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

The hero of the match was Bairstow, who made 82 in just 74 balls. In doing so, he also equalled Eoin Morgan’s record of being the fastest English batsman to score 50 runs in just 21 balls. His knock of 82 included 14 fours and two sixes. Bairstow also completed his 3,000 runs in the ODI career. He achieved the feat by playing just 72 matches.

Batting first, Ireland had scored 212-9 in their quota of 50 overs. Curtis Campher was the top scorer with 68 runs. For England, Adil Rashid took 3-34 as he completed 150 wickets in his ODI career. Saqib Mahmood and David Willey took two wickets each.

England’s start was explosive as Bairstow began to hit Irish bowlers all around the park. However, after his dismissal at 82, England suffered a mini-collapse after they were reduced to 137-6. But the hero of the first ODI against Ireland, Sam Billings, began to build the English innings with Willey as they added 79 runs for the seventh wicket and secured the win for their team with 17.3 overs to spare. Also providing support to Billings was Willey, who rose to the occasion and made 47 not out.

England had defeated Ireland by six wickets in the first ODI.