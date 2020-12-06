India pull off thrilling win in second T20 International match against Australia to win series 2-0

India on Sunday pulled off a thrilling win in the second T20 International match against Australia to win the series 2-0.

Batting first, Australia put up a total of 194-5 in 20 overs with Matthew Wade scoring 58 in 32 balls. Steve Smith too played an impressive knock of 46 runs in 38 balls, but was unlucky to have missed out on his half-century.

T Natarajan picked up two wickets by conceding just 20 runs in his quota of four overs, while Yuzvendra Chahal and Shardul Thakur claimed one wicket each.

India’s run-chase began on an aggressive note with opener Shikhar Dhawan once again leading the attack. He made 52 in 36 balls, while his opening partner KL Rahul could only contribute with 30 runs in 22 balls.

Dhawan’s departure in the 12th over adversely impacted India’s run-chase as the required run-rate began to soar. Skipper Virat Kohli rose to the occasion and played a few impressive attacking shots in the 15th over when he scored 18 runs off Andrew Tye’s over. Kohli, however, departed in the 17th over for 40 after he failed to read the slow delivery of Daniel Sams.

The Indian captain’s departure considerably slowed down India’s run-chase, but Hardik Pandya had a different plan. Needing 14 runs in the last over, Pandya hit two huge sixes to win the match with two balls to spare.

India had lost the ODI series 1-2 to the hosts.