Australia defeat India by 85 runs to lift ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

Australia on Sunday defeated India by 85 runs to lift the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. This was after India found themselves in deep trouble as they lost four crucial wickets while chasing the Australian target of 184/4 in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final. In reply, India were bowled out for in 19.1 overs.

India lost Shafali Verma (2), Smriti Mandhana (11), Taniya Bhatia (Retired Hurt 2), Jemimah Rodrigues (0) and captain Harmanpreet Kaur (4) in little over five overs.

Earlier batting first, Australia had made 184 for the loss of four wickets. Alyssa Healy had played an impressive knock of 75 off 39 balls. Her blistering innings included seven fours and five sixes. Beth Mooney had made 78 in just 54 balls.

For India, Deepti Sharma took two wickets while Radha Yadav and Poonam Yadav claimed one wicket each.

However, when India came to bat, they suffered a spectacular batting collapse as they lost the top four batters in just five overs. To make matters worse for them, they also lost Taniya as a result of an injury. Taniya was also the highest run-getter as she made 33.

Former Indian Men’s team captain, Sourav Ganguly, had extended his ‘good wishes’ to the team for the finals. He had tweeted, “Good wishes to the Indian women’s cricket team for the finals tomorrow .. They have made the country proud.”

This is India’s maiden World Cup final. Harmanpreet, who’s celebrating her birthday today, had made her international debut in a World Cup match 11 years ago when she was just 20.

86,174 people had thronged to the Melbourne Cricket Ground to watch the final.