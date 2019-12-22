India beat West Indies by four wickets in 3rd ODI

India on Sunday defeated West Indies by six wickets in the third One Day International match to win the series 2-1. India successfully chased the target of 315 runs with eight balls to spare. Virat Kohli played the captain’s knock of 85 runs to guide India to an impressive win. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul scored 63 and 77 respectively. Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur remained unbeaten at 39 and 17 respectively.

Keemo Paul took three wickets, while Sheldon Cottrell, Jason Holder and Alzarri Joseph scalped one wicket each.

Earlier batting first, West Indies had made 315 for the loss of five wickets in 50 overs. Nicholas Pooran was unlucky to not have completed his century as he departed at 89. After Pooran left, Kieron Pollard took the responsibility to accelerate the run-rate as he began to hit Indian bowlers all around the ground. He remained not out 74 in 51 balls.

Navdeep Saini took two wickets while Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja shared one wicket each.