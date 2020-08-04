In repeat of 2011 World Cup, Ireland chase 328 runs to cause another upset as tourists beat England by 7 wickets

In a repeat of 2011 World Cup, Ireland on Tuesday chased 328 runs to cause another upset as tourists beat England by 7 wickets in the last ODI of the match of the three-match series. England had already won the first two ODI matches of the series.

Batting first England were all out for 329 in 49.5 overs. Skipper Eoin Morgan was the top scorer with a 106-run knock. However, barring David Willey and Tom Banton, no other batsmen could contribute to the English total. Banton made 58 and Willey was out for 51.

When Ireland came to bat, they looked aggressive from the word go as they began to hit English bowlers all around the park. Paul Stirling played the innings of his life as he made 142. His innings included 9 fours and 6 sixes. He was rightly supported by skipper Andrew Balbirnie, who also went on to score a fine century. Balbirnie’s knock of 113 runs included 12 fours. Stirling and Balbirnie added 214 runs for the second wicket’

The English team was being captained by Moeen Ali as Morgan did not come to the field due to injury. The hosts were sloppy in the field as they dropped several catches. Stirling was dropped twice by James Vince on 95 and 139.

This is only the second victory by Ireland against England in ODI matches. The last time they beat England was during the 2011 World Cup competition in India. Playing in Bangalore, Ireland had successfully chased the target of 328 runs by losing seven wickets. Kevin O’Brien’s knock of 113 runs had played a key role in causing that upset in Bangalore.