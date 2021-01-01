ICC says ‘sorry’ to Ben Stokes after England all-rounder ‘complains’ about Team Of The Decade cap

The ICC has apologised to England’s World Cup hero Ben Stokes after the latter took to social media to ‘complain’ about the Team Of The Decade cap.

Stokes had taken to his social media pages to write, “Very proud of both these cap’s, one of them just doesn’t seem right, it’s a bit BAGGY and GREEN 😉 thanks @icc.” Baggy green is the colour of caps worn by Aussies, traditional rivals for English players, in Test matches.

The tongue-in-cheek comment by Stokes evoked plenty of reactions from his fans, who loved the humour in his ‘complaint.’ One wrote, “Please wear the green all through the ashes series for maximum trolling.” Another commented, “Blue one would always look much better. You can wave the baggy green one at those Aussies when we win the urn back next year.”

The ICC too reacted as it said ‘sorry’ with ‘tears of joy’ emoji.

Stokes was named in the Test Taem Of The Decade and ODI Team Of The Decade announced by the ICC recently. The Test Team Of The Decade included Alastair Cook, David Warner, Kane Williamson, Virat Kohli (capt), Steve Smith, Kumar Sangakkara (wk), Ben Stokes, R Ashwin, Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

The ODI Team Of The Decade featured Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shakib Al Hasan, MS Dhoni (c), Ben Stokes, Mitchell Starc, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir and Lasith Malinga.

As a batsman, Stokes has scored 4428 runs in 67 Test appearances for England. He’s also claimed 158 wickets with an average of 31.4. As for the ODI, Stokes has represented England in 95 matches to score 2682 runs and take 70 wickets. Stokes was the hero of England’s first-ever World Cup win in the 50-over format in 2019.