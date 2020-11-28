Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has taken a potshot at his KL Rahul by jokingly saying that he had apologised to the Kings XI Punjab captain for his poor run with the bat during the just-concluded IPL competition. This was after Twitter was flooded with memes following Maxwell’s blistering 19-ball 45 runs knock against India in the first One Day International on Friday.

Maxwell, who failed to impress fans with his batting during the IPL competition, looked in menacing form as he began to hit Indian bowlers all around the Sydney Cricket Ground. He was unlucky to not complete his fifty. Australia went on to thrash India by 66 runs.

Waseem Jaffer, the batting coach of Maxwell’s IPL team, was the first to detect the irony in the Australian player’s return to form. Jaffer shared a photo of a disgruntled fan as he wrote, “@klrahul11 behind the stumps right now #Maxwell #AUSvIND.”

Similar memes were shared by other users too. Also joining the meme fest was New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham, who wrote, “Hahaha that’s actually pretty good @Gmaxi_32.” Reacting to Neesham’s tweet, Maxwell wrote, “I apologised to him while I was batting.”

I apologised to him while I was batting 😂 🦁 🙏 #kxipfriends ❤️ — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 28, 2020

In the just-concluded IPL championship, Maxwell scored 108 runs in 13 matches with an average of 15.42. He had also failed to impress with his bowling by taking just three wickets in the whole competition.

Australia have already taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The second ODI is scheduled to be held in Sydney on 29 November. This is the first a limited number of spectators are being allowed to watch the game from inside the stadium. 25,000 spectators were allowed to enter the stadium during the first ODI, which was marred by anti-Adani protests.