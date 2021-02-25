A huge controversy has erupted in the ongoing Ahmedabad Test after English skipper Joe Root and coach Chris Silverwood reported lodged an official complaint with the match referee, Javagal Srinath, against the third umpire, C Shamsuddin.



Wood and Silverwood, according to the ESPNCricinfo website, alleged that the third umpire had made two decisions against the England players unusually quickly.

The first instance in question involved Shubman Gill, who was given NOT OUT by Shamsuddin after Ben Stokes claimed to have completed a low catch in the slip cordon. On another occasion, the third umpire came to Rohit Sharma’s rescue when the England team appealed for a stumping.

On both occasions, Shamsuddin arrived at the conclusion unusually quickly even though he had several camera angles at his disposal. Such was the frustration that Root was heard through the stump mic asking the field umpire why Shamsuddin was not bringing to other camera angles to their utilisation.

However, England were not lucky when the appeal for Jack Leach’s wicket was referred to the third umpire. To check if the edge by Leach was cleanly caught by the Indian fielder, Shamshuddin checked the footage from many angles including from the stump camera before declaring the England batsman OUT.

This prompted the England captain and the coach to meet Srinath after the match and expressed their dissatisfaction. “The England captain and head coach spoke with the match referee after play,” an England team spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The four-match series is currently tied 1-1 with the third Test in Ahmedabad, a pink-ball event, is entering the decisive stage.

India were bowled out for 145 after the hosts bowled England out for 112. Joe Root claimed his five-wicket haul as he finished with a figure of 5-8. Leach dismissed four Indian batsmen by conceding 54 runs.

The official complaint by Root and Chriswood against the third umpire seeps to have its desired outcome as Wood was adjudged Not Out when the Indians appealed for an LBW. The field umpire declared him OUT but the third umpire took an unusually long time to arrive at his conclusion in favour of Wood.