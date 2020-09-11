Heroic efforts by Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings go in vain as Australia defeat England by 19 runs in first ODI

Jonny Bairstow and Sam Billings played remarkable knocks as England went down fighting in the first One Day International against Australia in Manchester. Their heroic efforts turned out to be less than adequate as Australia defeated the hosts by 19 runs.

England were 54-4 in 16.1 overs when Billings came in to bat. He added 113 runs for the fifth wicket with Bairstow before the latter departed for 84. Bairstow’s innings included four boundaries and four sixes.

Billings took it upon himself to chase the total but he kept losing partners at the other end. The English middle-order batsman got out on the last ball of the match for 118. His knock included 14 fours and two sixes. This was Billings’ maiden century in ODI matches.

Adam Zampa was the most successful bowler for Australia with a 4-55 bowling figure. Josh Hazlewood’s spell of 10 overs included three maidens as he finished with 3-26. He was later adjudged the Man Of The Match.

Earlier batting first, Australia made 294-9 with Glen Maxwell emerging as the top scorer with 77 runs off 59 balls. Mitchell Marsh made 73 off 100 balls, while Marcus Stoinis played a knock of 42. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood took three wickets each for England, while Adil Rashid dismissed two batsmen.

The next match of the series will be played on Sunday.

Scores in brief:

Australia 294-9: Maxwell 77, Marsh 73, Wood 3-54, Archer 3-57

England 275-9: Billings 118, Bairstow 84, Zampa 4-55, Hazlewood 3-26

Australia won by 19 runs