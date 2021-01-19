“Greatest test win. The Pants, Gills, Washingtons, Sirajs”: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly announces Rs. 5 crore cash reward for Team India after historic win in Brisbane

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs. 5 crore for Team India after they pulled off a historic win in Brisbane against Australia by successfully chasing 328 runs in the fourth innings. This was the first time in 28 years that Australia lost a Test match in Brisbane.

Taking to Twitter, Ganguly wrote, “Just a remarkable win…To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.”

Experts and fans have been celebrating the remarkable win by Team India in Brisbane, which was possible by the collective efforts of Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Navdeep Saini, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara and Washington Sundar.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who wasn’t a part pf the team due to injury, tweeted, ‘Good evening from Gabba!! I am sorry I couldn’t play here but thanks for hosting us and playing some hard cricket during these tough times. We will remember this series forever!”

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted, “The greatest test win. The Pants, Gills, Washingtons, Sirajs….just different.”

Wipro chairman Rishad chairman wrote on Twitter, “Wow! Take a bow Team India. Such an outstanding display of grit, passion, talent, fire and most importantly BELIEF. Gloating with pride!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours.”

Here are more reactions from former cricketers;

