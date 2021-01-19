“Greatest test win. The Pants, Gills, Washingtons, Sirajs”: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly announces Rs. 5 crore cash reward for Team India after historic win in Brisbane

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday announced a cash reward of Rs. 5 crore for Team India after they pulled off a historic win in Brisbane against Australia by successfully chasing 328 runs in the fourth innings. This was the first time in 28 years that Australia lost a Test match in Brisbane.

Taking to Twitter, Ganguly wrote, “Just a remarkable win…To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.”

Experts and fans have been celebrating the remarkable win by Team India in Brisbane, which was possible by the collective efforts of Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan, Navdeep Saini, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara and Washington Sundar.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who wasn’t a part pf the team due to injury, tweeted, ‘Good evening from Gabba!! I am sorry I couldn’t play here but thanks for hosting us and playing some hard cricket during these tough times. We will remember this series forever!”

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted, “The greatest test win. The Pants, Gills, Washingtons, Sirajs….just different.”

Wipro chairman Rishad chairman wrote on Twitter, “Wow! Take a bow Team India. Such an outstanding display of grit, passion, talent, fire and most importantly BELIEF. Gloating with pride!”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours.”

Here are more reactions from former cricketers;

EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO.

Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins!

Congrats India. pic.twitter.com/ZtCChUURLV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

Congratulations Team india well done boys great effort ❤️❤️❤️✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻#TeamIndia — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) January 19, 2021

Historic series win for Team India! Youngsters delivered when it mattered, with Gilll and Pant in the forefront. Hats off to Ravi Shastri and the support staff for their part in this turnaround! So so proud of this bunch, this is one for the ages👏👏👏 #AUSvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2021

WHAT A TEAM!! CHAMPIONS 🏆 Historic moment, historic day, historic series! Proud of the team, proud of the effort 👏 Take a bow, #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 @BCCI — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) January 19, 2021

Congratulations #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 Absolute superstars all of you 👏👏 A proud and historic moment for Indian cricket! Battered, bruised, but champions as well 🏆 — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 19, 2021

The champions & the greatest chase!🙌#TeamIndia has proved it again by team efforts, great character, courage & max determination! Despite the bruises, the team made it possible for our country. That’s why we play for the country’s flag to go high every time we perfom🇮🇳#INDvAUS — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) January 19, 2021