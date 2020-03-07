Former India opener Wasim Jaffer retires at 42, writes emotional note

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer on Saturday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. This brought an end to his remarkable career spanning over two decades. Since making his first-class debut in 1996-97, Wasim went on to represent India in 31 Test matches, scoring 1944 runs with an average of 34.11. He scored, five centuries including two double-hundred and 11 fifities. He’s made 19,410 runs from 260 first-class matches.



The 42-year-old player took to social media to release his full statement. He wrote, “First of all, I would like to thank The Almighty Allah, who gave me the talent to play this beautiful game. I’d like to also thank my family – my parents and brothers for encouraging me to pursue the sport as a profession and my wife, who left a cosy life of England to create a lovely home for our children and me.”

He added, “A special thanks to all my coaches, right from my school days to professional cricket, for helping me polish my skills. A heartfelt thanks to the selectors who showed faith in me.”

Jaffer, the highest run-scorer in the history of the Ranji Trophy, said that it was an honour to share the dressing rooms with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly among others. He’s one of the few Indian batsmen, who scored a double-hundred in West Indies.

Jaffer was the first batsman to score 12,000 runs in Ranji Trophy as he also became the first player to play in 150 Ranji Trophy matches.

He wrote, “My gratitude to all the captains I played under and all my colleagues from whom I learnt so much about the game and shared some lifelong memories. I would also like to thank all the support staff who were a constant pillar of support in my long journey.”

Known for his stylish batting, Jaffer is currently the batting coach of the Kings XI Punjab IPL team. Jaffer played for Mumbai for the most part of his domestic career before representing Vidarbha.

