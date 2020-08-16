Former cricketer and UP cabinet minister, Chetan Chauhan, passes away after testing positive for COVID-19

Former cricketer and UP cabinet minister, Chetan Chauhan, has died. He had tested positive for COVID-19. He was first admitted to Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital before being shifted to Gurgaon’s Medanta Hospital. He was 73.

His condition had deteriorated on Friday night prompting doctors to place him on life support. A report by PTI had said that Chauhan’s kidney had failed, leading to multi-organ failure.

He is the second UP cabinet minister to succumb to COVID-19 after 62-year-old cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government, Kamal Rani Varun, died at Lucknow’s Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

Reacting to his death, former India cricketer Anil Kumble tweeted, ‘Saddened to hear the passing of Chetan Chauhan. Fondly remember our conversations on the 2007/8 tour of Australia. Heartfelt condolences to his family.”

Another former India bowler, Irfan Pathan, wrote on Twitter, “Saddened by the demise of indian test player #ChetanChauhan ji. Extending my condolences to his family.” Former India opener Virender Sehwag wrote, “My deep condolences to Chetan Chauhan‘s family and well wishers on his passing. Om Shanti!”

Chauhan was elected to parliament twice from Amroha in UP. He represented India in 40 Tests and made 2084 runs with 16 half-centuries. He had formed a formidable opening partnership with Sunil Gavaskar with the duo scoring 3,000 runs including 12 century stands.

He also served in the Delhi and District Cricket Association in several capacities.