“Feel bad for those idiots who threw their Chinese made TVs”: Omar Abdullah’s epic potshot at fake nationalists after IPL decides to retain Chinese sponsors

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has taken a dig at the supporters of the BJP-led government at the Centre after the IPL governing body on Sunday decided to retain Chinese sponsors.

Abdullah tweeted, “BCCI/IPL governing council has decided to retain all sponsors including the big Chinese ones. I feel bad for those idiots who threw their Chinese made TVs off their balconies only to see this happen.”

He added, “Chinese cellphone makers will continue as title sponsors of the IPL while people are told to boycott Chinese products. It’s no wonder China is thumbing it’s nose at us when we are so confused about how to handle Chinese money/investment/sponsorship/advertising.”

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 2, 2020

The Indian Premier League Governing Council on Sunday decided to retain all sponsors of the event, including the Chinese companies, reported news agency PTI. After a prolonged delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BCCI had decided to hold the IPL 2020 in the UAE between September and November.

The title sponsor of the IPL is the Chinese mobile company Vivo, which paid Rs 2,200 crore to the BCCI in 2017 for a period of five years, making it Rs 450 crore for one year.

On 19 June, the IPL had said that it was reviewing its sponsorship deals in the aftermath of the death of 20 Indian soldiers by the Chinese forces in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. It had tweeted, “Taking note of the border skirmish that resulted in the martyrdom of our brave jawans, the IPL Governing Council has convened a meeting next week to review IPL’s various sponsorship deals.”