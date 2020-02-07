England women beat India by four wickets in T20 tri-series match in Australia

The England women cricket team on Friday defeated India by four wickets in their T20 encounter of the tri-series also involving host Australia in Melbourne.

Batting first, India made 124-6 in 20 overs with Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur scoring 45 and 23 respectively. For England, Anya Shrubsole was the most successful bowler as she finished 3-31 in 4 overs.

England achieved the target with seven balls to spare. Natalie Sciver made an impressive 50 in 38 balls before getting out to Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who finished her speel with 3-23 in 4 overs.

Anya Shrubsole was adjudged player of the match for her remarkable bowling performance.

Reacting to her side’s victory, England captain Heather Knight said, “It was a bit of a non-event as a game, the pitch was a little bit slow so we had to change our plans, and for Anya coming back from a dodgy toe to perform like that was brilliant. It was hard to hit over the top and down the ground, and to keep them to 123 was really pleasing. We all know how good Nat is with the bat, she did the job and it was just a case of getting over the line.”

Kaur, for her part, said, “We were not able to give our best. The spinners are doing really well, but for them to do well we need to put decent totals on the board. We have to win tomorrow’s game.”

Indian women’s next match is against Australia in Melbourne on Saturday.

Scores in brief

India 123-6 (20 overs): Mandhana 45, Shrubsole 3-31, Brunt 2-23

England 124-6 (18.5 overs): Sciver 50, Gayakwad 3-23

England won by four wickets