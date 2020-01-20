England pull off thrilling win against South Africa, lead series 2-1

England on Monday pulled off a thrilling win in the third Test match in Port Elizabeth as they beat the hosts by an innings and 53 runs. With this win, the visitors have now taken a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Batting first, England had declared their innings at 499-9. Ollie Pop and Ben Stokes had made 135 unbeaten and 120 respectively. South Africa’s response was disastrous as they were bowled out for 209 runs in their first innings.

The match saw Dom Bess taking his maiden 5-wicket haul.

Forced to follow on, the hosts were once again bowled out for 237 runs. Keshav Maharaj provided some resistance in the second innings for South Africa as he hit Mark Wood for 24 runs in one over. Maharaj was run out for 71, bringing an end to the South African innings.

England’s win assumed significance since a large part of the match was washed out due to rains.

The fourth and the final Test match of the series starts in Johannesburg on Friday.

Scores in brief:

Third Test, Port Elizabeth, (day five of five):

England 499-9 dec (Pope 135*, Stokes 120; Maharaj 5-180)

South Africa 209 (Bess 5-51) & 237 (Maharaj 71, Root 4-87)