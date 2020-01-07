England pull off thrilling win against South Africa by 189 runs as Ben Stokes misses out on hat-trick

England on Tuesday pulled off a thrilling win against South Africa in the second Test match in Cape Town even as Ben Stokes missed out on his hat-trick. South Africa was chasing a target of 438 runs, but they were bowled out for 248 runs. The series is now tied at 1-1.

For South Africa, Pieter Malan, who was making his Test debut, went on to score 84 runs in the second innings.

At one point, it appeared that the match will end in a draw after South Africa nicely cruised at 171-5 with Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock holding the fort for South Africa. de Kock went on to score 50 before falling to Joe Denly. van der Dussen too did not last long and was out off Stuart Broad’s bowling.

England’s hero was Ben Stokes, who bowled Dwaine Pretorius and Anrich Nortje in two successive balls. He, however, failed to complete his hat-trick. Few balls later, Stokes had Vernon Philander caught by Ollie Pope for 8, bringing the end to the South African innings.

Stokes finished with 3-35 with James Anderson and Sam Curran took two wickets each. Stokes also made 72 off 47 runs in the second innings and 47 off 77 balls in the first innings, making himself a strong contender for the Man Of The Match award.