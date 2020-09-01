England lose to Pakistan in third T20 match by five runs despite Moeen Ali’s 33-ball 61; series drawn 1-1

Pakistan on Tuesday defeated England in the third T20 international match in a thrilling encounter by five runs despite Moeen Ali’s 33-ball 61. With this victory, the three-match series ended in a 1-1 draw.

Batting first Pakistan had scored 190 in their quota of 20 overs. Mohammad Hafeez smashed 86 from 52 balls, while 19-year-old debutant Haider Ali made 54 in just 33 balls. Chris Jordan was the most successful bowler for England as he finished with a spell of 2-29.

In response, England fell short of five runs in their attempt to win the series. This despite Moeen Ali raising the hopes for the hosts by playing an impressive knock of 61 in just 33 balls. Moeen’s knock assumed significance in light of England being reduced to 69-4.

England needed to score 12 runs from the last two balls. Tom Curran hit a huge six off the penultimate delivery but failed to repeat his heroic act as Haris Rauf bowled a perfect yorker.

England skipper Eoin Morgan was quoted by BBC, “I think there’s a lot of positives. Two days ago was a massive win for us. The biggest positive today was the marked improvement from our bowlers. They did a great job.

“With the bat, there’s still positives. It’s disappointing to lose but you learn more about every player in pressure situations.”

Moeen Ali said, “I tried to play like I played in my first few games for England; full of energy and try and be busy at the crease.

“I feel like I’ve been lacking that lately and over maybe a long period of time actually, so it was nice to get out there and play well today.”

England had defeated Pakistan by five wickets in the second T20 international match, while the first match was washed out due to rains.

Pakistan 190-4 (20 overs): Hafeez 86 (52), Haider 54 (33); Jordan 2-29

England 185-8 (20 overs): Moeen 61 (33); Wahab 2-26

Pakistan win by five runs; series drawn 1-1