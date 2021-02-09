England beat India by 277 runs in Chennai Test, lead series 1-0

England on Tuesday defeated India by 227 runs in the Chennai Test to lead the series 1-0. Required 420 runs to win, India were bowled out at 192.

Jack Leach took four wickets in the second innings, while James Anderson dismissed three batsmen to pull off a stunning win on the fifth day of the Test match.

Reacting to Rishabh Pant’s attacking batting, Leach told Channel 4, “I thought we were playing in the IPL – it was a challenge definitely. As a spinner you’ve got expect that but you’re never going to enjoy it. It was about being strong and the boys really helped me. It was a tough evening that night but I’m glad to come back.”

Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that his side didn’t put enough pressure on England. “At the end of the day it is the mindset if you feel good you can at well and bowl well and that is something we need to get back into. There will be hiccups, but we are always a side that are looking to improve. We’ll be looking to bounce back,” he said.

England are now at the top of the ICC Test ranking, but the visitors will need to beat India either 3-1, 3-0, 2-0, or 4-0 to qualify for the finals of the ICC Test Championship.

Scores in brief:

First Test, Chennai (day five)

England 578 (Root 218) & 178 (Root 40, Ashwin 6-61)

India 337 (Pant 91, Bess 4-76) & 192 (Kohli 72, Anderson 3-17, Leach 4-76)

England win by 227 runs