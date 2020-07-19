England are on top as devastating spell with new ball by Stuart Broad sees dramatic collapse of West Indian batting in second Test

England pacers have suddenly added the much-needed sense of urgency in the second Test against West Indies on the fourth day as they bowled the tourists out for 287, taking a lead of 182 runs. This was after Stuart Broad bowled an explosive spell, taking wickets in 14 deliveries. Broad’s impressive bowling with the second new ball came at a time when West Indies looked set to be taking the match to a draw.



Broad had plenty of points to prove since his exclusion in the first Test in Southampton had left the England all-rounder ‘frustrated, angry, gutted.’ After Kraigg Brathwaite gave respectability to the West Indian total with his gutsy knock of 75, Shamarh Brooks appeared to do the remaining job with his bat. But his efforts were curtailed in the face of menacing bowling by Broad, who trapped the West Indian batsman lbw for 68. Brooks’ departure led to the collapse of the West Indian batting as it slipped from 242-4 to 260-8, losing four wickets for just 18 runs.

Roston Chase put up a brave fight for his knock of 51, but he too departed when the West Indies’ total was 287. Chris Woakes had little trouble in knocking the bails off Shannon Gabriel as the latter failed to contribute anything to his team’s total.

The second Test at the Emirates Old Trafford has been severely affected by rains as the entire third day’s play washed out. With the sudden collapse of the West Indian batting on the day four, England are suddenly looking favourites to avenge the defeat in the first Test.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan told BBC, “England have given themselves a great chance. They did the right thing with the batting line-up – it showed good intent. They will want to get another 60 and have 85 overs to make sure they have a second new ball. This is a series England expected to win. Drawing the series is not what they are about.”

West Indian all-rounder Braithwaite said, “It would be reckless for West Indies to go into tomorrow thinking about the win. They have to go out with positive intent and get to tea. Don’t find yourself 80-6. England have to force the game.”

Scores in brief on day five:

England 469-9 dec (Stokes 176, Sibley 120) & 37-2

West Indies 287 (Brathwaite 75, Brooks 68, Chase 51)

England lead by 219