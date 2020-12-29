“Don’t get drowned in dirty water of politics”: Sourav Ganguly urged to not join politics after BCCI president shares screen space with daughter Sana Ganguly in TV ad

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is being urged to not join the ‘dirty water’ of active politics after the former India captain shared a video of a TV advertisement, where he was seen sharing screen space with his daughter Sana Ganguly.

Sharing the video ad of a mineral water brand, Ganguly ‘revealed’ the name of the brand that he trusted the most every time Sana asked him to drink more water. In the video, Sana could be seen asking her celebrity Dad if he was consuming enough water. This prompted Ganguly to say, “I will drink some right now.”

Pretending to look disappointed, Sana said, “What baba. Everything has to be told by me.” Sana sought an assurance from her Dad that he will drink enough water in the future. An ‘apologetic’ Ganguly held his ear to acknowledge his mistake, promising to pay attention to her advice.

Of course, both Ganguly and his daughter were following the script of the ad, but the former India captain’s fans used the opportunity to urge the former to not enter politics. One fan wrote, “Pls politics er nogra jal e dubben na (Please don’t get drowned in the dirty water of politics).” Another wrote, “Dada plz don’t come into politics.”

However, there were some fans, who urged him to join the BJP. One wrote, “Dada please its a request join politics and be aur chief minister dada.” Another commented, “Bjp joint kar lo sir Abhi Mamta didi ki vàat lagani hai (sic).”

Ganguly recently triggered widespread speculation after he decided to meet Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at his official residence in Kolkata. This prompted many to speculate if he had agreed to become the chief minister face for the BJP in the upcoming assembly polls.

A day later, Ganguly was seen sharing a stage with Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. Shah’s son, Jay Shah, is Ganguly’s number two in the Indian cricket board.