“Definitely has a very bright future”: Shubman Gill earns praise after scoring maiden Test fifty at SCG; India end Day 2 at 96-2

Shubman Gill, who made his Test debut against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground last month, has earned plaudits from his teammates and former India cricketers for his mature display of batting. This was after Gill made his maiden fifty as India ended Day 2 of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground at 96-2.

Former India cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted, “For someone playing only his 2nd test match @RealShubmanGill looks very assured at the wicket. Good solid defence, positive stroke play and clarity of thought. Definitely has a very bright future for India in all the 3 formats. #AUSvsIND.”

For someone playing only his 2nd test match @RealShubmanGill looks very assured at the wicket. Good solid defence, positive stroke play and clarity of thought. Definitely has a very bright future for India in all the 3 formats. #AUSvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 8, 2021

Also praising Gill was his teammate Ravindra Jadeja, who called the young opener a ‘technically very sound’ batsman. Jadeja said, “He has the temperament. He can play long innings. It’s good if he can get a good start. Today we got 70 runs in opening partnership bteween Rohit and Shubman. This is a good sign. Good luck to him and hope he comes good in the second innings too.”

Earlier, Australia were bowled out for 338 with Steve Smith regaining his batting form as he played an impressive knock of 131 runs. Marnus Labuschagne was unfortunate to get out nine short of his century. Will Pucovski, making his Test debut with Australia, had made 62 on Thursday.

Jadeja was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he finished with a spell of 4-62. Jasprit Bumrah and debutant Navdeep Saini claimed two wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj scalped one wicket.