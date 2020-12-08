Cricket world in mourning after Ged Stokes, father of English cricket star Ben Stokes, passes away

The world cricket is mourning the tragic death of Ged Stokes, father of English cricket star Ben Stokes. Cricketers from around the world have extended their condolences to Stokes and his family during his difficult time.

Sharing the news, the England Cricket tweeted from its official Twitter handle, “All our thoughts are with Ben Stokes and his family following the passing of his father, Ged.”

The 65-year-old father of an English cricket sensation had revealed in August this year about being diagnosed with brain cancer. This had prompted Stokes to take compassionate leave to be with his Dad between August and October. He returned to play for the IPL midway through the competition and had spoken about his father’s poor health.

A visibly emotional Stokes had said that situation with regards to his father’s poor health was still not well back home. He had said, “Obviously, things are a bit difficult at the moment. I take a bit of solace that back home where things are a bit tough, hopefully, this has given them some happiness I guess.”

This is how the cricket world has reacted to the passing of Ged Stokes.

Stay strong @benstokes38 the cricket family is with you. — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 8, 2020

Our thoughts are with @benstokes38 and his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/xCadaVfJm3 — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) December 8, 2020

We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Ged Stokes. Our thoughts go out to the whole family @benstokes38 @stokes787 — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) December 8, 2020

Ged Stokes had played for New Zealand and coached Whitehaven and Workington Town, reported BBC Sport. A statement by Workington Town read, “It is with great sadness that we learn that our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away. Ged is written into the rich fabric of Town history and will be greatly missed.”