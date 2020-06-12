COVID-19 Pandemic: Indian cricket team’s tours of Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe cancelled

The Indian cricket board on Friday announced that the national cricket team will not travel to Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe due to ongoing threats posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Team India was scheduled to Sri Lanka from 24 June 2020 for three ODIs and as many T20Is.

The team was also expected to visit Zimbabwe to play three ODIs starting 22 August 2020.

A statement from the BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said that the Indian board will conduct a camp for its contracted players only when it is completely safe to train outdoors.

“The BCCI is determined to take steps towards the resumption of international and domestic cricket, but it will not rush into any decision that will jeopardize the efforts put in by the Central and State governments and several other respective agencies in containing the spread of the coronavirus,” the statement said.

It added, “The Office-Bearers have been taking note of advisories issued by the Government of India and the Board is committed to fully comply with the restrictions imposed and guidelines issued. The BCCI will continue to study and evaluate the changing situation.”

India has been going through a prolonged period of lockdown to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 8,000 people have died due to the deadly virus. The BCCI has been forced to postpone this year’s IPL.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly recently said that the BCCI was working on all possible options to ensure that ‘we are able to stage the IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums.’